Britny Perry and her husband Raymond are preparing for the storm coming into the Atlanta region early Thursday morning, all while still recovering from a flood that destroyed their basement a little over a week ago.
“It’s been a lot more work than I thought I'd be doing today,” Raymond said. "Tomorrow, the day before, and the day after,” he added.
The family of three says the repairs have taken much of their time and money. Now, they’re hoping their home won’t flood again.
“It’s definitely been a financial burden. For the last five months I’ve been on unpaid leave, so outside of digging into our savings, there's no new money," he explained.
The Dekalb County Department of Transportation says most drains in the area have been cleared up from the rain that caused the Perry’s home to flood. Their hope is that it won’t happen again.
The Perry’s say for now, they’ll rely on family and friends as they continue to rebuild.
