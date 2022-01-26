DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family said at least 50 shots were fired into their DeKalb county home Tuesday night while they were sleeping.
Tamika, who didn't want to be identified, told CBS46 that she woke up to the sound of gunshots and bullets flying into the house on Gladesworth Lane.
"If I sat up or stood up I would have got shot," she said. "If my son would have lifted his head up, he would have got hit in his head, that's how close the bullets were in here."
There are bullet holes in the walls, windows, on the car in the driveway and even on the mailbox.
DeKalb County investigators were at the house Wednesday speaking with the family.
Tamika said she hopes they find the shooter quickly.
"I don't know if they're coming back, I don't know who did this," she said. "I would like to know because our life was in danger, we all could have died last night."
CBS46 reached out to DeKalb County police for more information, we will update this story when we learn more.
