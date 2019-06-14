LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb Fire officials are investigating two separate fires that involved multiple vehicles early Friday morning.
Official say 12 cars were set on fire at a business on Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd near S. Deshon Rd in Lithonia.
In addition, fire fighters say two cars were set on fire at a park in the 3600 block of Glenwood Rd.
There's no word on a cause and investigators say the fires were not related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.