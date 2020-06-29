STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – A Dekalb County firefighter suffered a broken leg while fighting a fire at house in Stone Mountain.
The firefighter fell on debris and was taken to the hospital.
The initial call was for a brush fire on Burnstone Drive, but when fire crews arrived the fire had spread to the garage and attic of a home.
The family made it out safely, and no other injuries were reported.
