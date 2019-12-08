CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews battled a large fire ON Chamblee Dunwoody Road Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a warehouse engulfed by flames in Chamblee around 4 a.m. People were inside the warehouse at the time the fire started. Everyone exited safely, and there are no injuries reported.
The back of the warehouse collapsed before firefighters could enter. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lewis told CBS46 News items inside the warehouse made the fire spread quicker. However, the biggest issue was getting safe access to the building. The proximity of the buildings also posed problems for fire crews working to douse the large flames.
“The buildings are close together so we could not get units around there in time. It was not safe to operate for us to be able to get crews inside,” said Lewis.
The warehouse appears to be an import-export facility with items like blankets, linens and food according to fire officials. Crews will remain at the location to make sure hot spots are out. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.