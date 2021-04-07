DeKalb County fire crew members are working to put out a fire near an elementary school.
Early Wednesday afternoon, firefighters rushed to a playground fire at Camby Lane Elementary School in Decatur.
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
