DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County is adding a special incentive for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
On Saturday, August 28, the DeKalb County Board of Health along with the DeKalb County Fire Rescue will host a vaccination event at the Mall at Stonecrest on Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest starting from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials will administer Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older.
All persons receiving a vaccination also will receive a $100 prepaid debit card, according to county officials.
During the event, MedCura Health will also offer free COVID-19 tests.
“DeKalb County’s last vaccination event was very successful, with more than 1,150 people getting vaccinated,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “By using the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location and an attractive incentive, we are making different in the fight against this deadly virus.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available, county officials reported. While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.