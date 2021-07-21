DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County is adding a special incentive for those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination during the county's upcoming back-to-school food distribution event.
The first 300 people to receive the vaccine during the July 24 event will receive a $50 prepaid debit card as a gift.
Vaccines will be available at three locations for any resident over the age of 12.:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084
The prepaid debit cards will be awarded to the first 100 vaccine recipients at each location.
DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals, DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics, and local EMT's will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations beginning at 8 a.m.
“Only 44 percent of DeKalb County residents are fully vaccinated,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise.”
The county reported that, as of July 20, 34.6 percent of African-Americans, 52.8 percent of Whites, 35 percent of Hispanics, and 67.8 percent of Asians had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event is expected to provide food for 3,500 families, with care baskets being distributed starting at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at each of the designated drive-thru locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084
- Big Miller Grove, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way #4811, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30088.
Since May 2020, DeKalb has provided over 45,300 local families with fruits, vegetables, and proteins with the help of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
More information on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.