DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Flu season is rapidly approaching as health officials continue to battle the spread of coronavirus. With the health of many at stake, the DeKalb County Board of Health will begin offering drive-thru flu shots on Sept. 23.
Those interested in getting the shot can do so at North DeKalb Health Center from 9 - 11 a.m. Additional sites will continue to be added as flu season nears.
The center is located at 3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee. Appointment scheduling and registration can be done online.
The shot is free for Medicare recipients and children enrolled in Medicaid. It is offered at low cost for those who are uninsured, or whose private insurance plan does not cover the cost, it will be available at a low cost.
The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts:
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare Part B
- PeachCare for Kids
- the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare.
Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment.
For more information about the flu or the DeKalb County Board of Health's immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700.
