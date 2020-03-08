DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an effort to keep the county informed as the new coronavirus continues to spread; DeKalb County officials plan to hold a COVID-19 town hall meeting on Wednesday evening.
The town hall is being put together by DeKalb County CEO Michael L Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Health. It's set to be held at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.
If you can't attend in person, the meeting will be on DeKalb County Television and streamed online. For more information about the COVID-19 Town Hall, call the DeKalb County Board of Health at 404-294-3700.
CBS46 Complete Coronavirus Coverage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.