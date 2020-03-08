coronavirus

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an effort to keep the county informed as the new coronavirus continues to spread; DeKalb County officials plan to hold a COVID-19 town hall meeting on Wednesday evening.

The town hall is being put together by DeKalb County CEO  Michael L Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Health. It's set to be held at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

If you can't attend in person, the meeting will be on DeKalb County Television and streamed online. For more information about the COVID-19 Town Hall, call the DeKalb County Board of Health at 404-294-3700.

