DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Firefighters rushed to a home engulfed in flames on Covington Highway early Tuesday afternoon.
According to investigators, fire crew members were unable to go inside due the cluttered condition of the home.
Firefighters were able put the massive fire out and they also reported no injuries during the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
