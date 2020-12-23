DeKalb County Jail has two new inmates occupying space at the expansive facility located on Memorial Drive in Decatur.
Investigators with the DeKalb Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals say a Stone Mountain man was arrested in connection to a murder committed on Sept. 26. Gerald Jerome Clark, 41, is charged with murder in the death of an unidentified woman. Investigators say the woman was shot several times at a residence on the 2000 block of Fieldgreen Drive. They allege Clark then placed the victim in the trunk of a vehicle and lit it on fire.
Investigators also arrested 23-year-old Courtney Evette Terrell in connection to a murder committed Oct. 24. The Lithonia woman is accused of causing the death of Shamsiddin Echols at the gas station on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
She was arrested at a residence in Conyers.
