DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb K-9 officer was accidentally shot and killed by a deputy on Tuesday during a foot chase.
DeKalb Sheriff's deputies were looking for a rape suspect they heard was in the Kimberly Way area of southwest Atlanta. A foot chase ensued when they spotted the suspect.
During the chase, a DeKalb deputy fired a weapon, accidentally shooting and killing K-9 officer, Bloo (pronounced Blue).
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
