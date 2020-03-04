DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46)-- A DeKalb County man is in custody after being linked to eight sexual assault cold cases that span over two decades, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.
Wesley Cooley, 58, is in the DeKalb County jail without bond for a rape charge from a 2017 rape of a woman in Tucker.
Cooley was identified as a suspect in February after a positive DNA match.
As the investigation continued, Cooley was also linked to seven other unsolved sexual assault cases, four in DeKalb county, two in Atlanta and one in Conyers.
"Today a dangerous predator who we believe has been terrorizing woman for at least two decades is off the streets," said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.
The cases date back as far as 1999 and the victims at the time of the crimes ranged in age from 15 to 38.
"We have reached out to all the alleged victims in the cases we've connected to him thus far to let them know we've apprehended Mr. Cooley, " Boston said.
Boston said Cooley was linked to the cases through the work of the Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force, made up of a team from all over the metro to solve sexual assault cold cases.
But Boston also said in a Wednesday press conference, their work on Cooley may not be done and there could be other victims.
Boston asks anyone who believes they are a victim of Cooley's, to call the Day League's 24-hour crisis hotline at 404-377-1428.
