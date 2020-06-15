DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The music instructors of DeKalb County Schools are lifting their voices to remind their community that we are all in this together regardless of race.
With the help of virtual sessions, several instructors and students sung "We Are One DeKalb United," promoting unity during a time of unrest for many communities.
"During these turbulent times within our country we face daily obstacles that challenge our education, our health, our faith, and our love for our fellow man," said Ramona Tyson, DeKalb County Schools superintendent, before ushering in the performance.
Watch the uplifting performance below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.