STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County neighborhood is stunned and scared after a massive sinkhole appeared in one resident's yard.
Multiple neighbors told CBS46 News that they are worried that someone might get hurt if it is not addressed soon.
Homeowner Angela Crumby says the sinkhole started back in 2019 and that is when she first alerted the county. She says she contacted them twice that year and while they have been out a few times to put caution tape, she says she still has no idea when it will be fixed.
"They have owned up to it and I commend them for that. They keep saying that they're backed up and they have other projects and once they get to my project, they will fix it so they have admitted to that but it just hasn't been fixed," said Crumby.
She says it gets bigger when it rains and the county was last here about two months ago to once again tape off the area but she is worried about kids or even pets getting too close and falling in.
"I don't want the catastrophe of someone getting hurt, paralyzed or dying and there's no exaggeration to that, the hole is huge," she added.
CBS46 reached out to DeKalb County for comment and also to see if there was any update on the timeline for when this would be fixed but so far, the county has not yet responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.