ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DaKalb County County Police officer was taken into custody by Dunwoody Police in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Sargent Timothy Paske was off-duty driving in his personal vehicle around 2:30 a.m. when he was pulled over by Dunwoody Police for allegedly driving under the influence.
Paske was arrested on the scene and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to DeKalb County, Paske has been placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation is currently pending.
