DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- According to the Department of Public Health, there are more than 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dekalb County.
Saturday morning, officials took to the streets to help stop the spread.
“As a citizen of dekalb.. It is my responsibility to do everything i can to protect and serve our citizens from this deadly disease.” said Michael Thurmond, Dekalb County's CEO.
Thurmond, Dekalb County Police and Dekalb County Fire and Rescue went door to door handing 20,000 face masks and safety kits to every business owner they could find.
“Wearing masks is the most effective way to protect yourself, your family and the citizens of our county..” Thurmond said.
This comes on the first day since the county’s mask mandate went into effect - requiring DeKalb residents over the age of 8 to "use a face covering or mask when in any public place."
Local barber JOhn Phillips said, "I am very happy that he actually showed up and concerned about us and the welfare of the people in the county.”
The hope is to encourage small businesses to implement a "no mask, no service policy" which is already in motion at Nail Time.
CBS46's Iyani Hughes spoke with one customer who said, “I love their policy, that’s the only reason I’m here.”
With DeKalb County being a county with one of the highest cases in Georgia, Thurmond said the hope with every mask given, it can save a life.
“We know it works, we just have to encourage more people to wear a mask to social distance and wash hands frequently.”
For more information on the latest Coronavirus numbers, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.