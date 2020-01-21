DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County parents say they were promised some relief when it comes to the overcrowding in their children’s schools.
New schools in the district – specifically the Dunwoody and Chamblee areas – were supposed to ease overcrowding.
But parents told CBS46’S Melissa Stern the current plans are unacceptable, because it is not moving nearly enough students from the schools that are shouldering all the burden of the growth and the overcapacity.
“Parents are outraged by this proposal,” said Hela Sheth.
Sheth has a first grader at Dunwoody Elementary School.
“We have more than 200 hundred students over capacity,” Sheth said.
Other schools around the Dunwoody, Chamblee clusters are at anywhere from 100 to 140% capacity, hence the building of Austin Elementary School.
“With available seats, and zero trailers, whereas all the other elementary schools in our cluster are over capacity, overextended, under-resourced, and opening up with multiple trailers,” added Sheth.
Sheth says the point of the redistricting is to provide relief for the severe overcrowding happening in their cluster but says Dunwoody Elementary will still have 12 trailers.
“Schools will just have less resources, less space,” Sheth added.
Stan Jester, with the Dekalb County Board of Education, said the current administration is looking at the viability of different options.
“Building new schools is politically challenging, in that an elementary school costs as much as 35 million dollars,” Jester said.
He says around 75% of the way through the redistricting process, they changed superintendents, so they will be seeking input from the community and looking at new maps for redistricting and rezoning…but says it’s not a quick process.
“It’s acceptable for people to be concerned about the timeline,” added Jester.
Sheth said this current plan is not equitable and not a reasonable solution and hopes the board of education takes their concerns into consideration when they vote at next month’s meeting.
“This entire process has been a squandering of taxpayer dollars, if we are not getting the relief that we were promised with the building of this new school,” Sheth said.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the DeKalb County School District for comment, but never heard back.
Stan Jester, DeKalb County Board of Education issued this statement:
Nancy Creek Elementary School could provide relief to 600 elementary students across the Dunwoody and Chamblee clusters as early as Fall 2020.
Dunwoody ES has a capacity of 955 students and will have 1,301 students in 2022 without any redistricting. Ashford Park ES has a capacity of 549 and will be at 861 in 2022. Montgomery has a capacity of 660 and will be at 941 in 2022.
Opening Nancy Creek Elementary School could provide relief to 600 elementary students across the Dunwoody and Chamblee clusters as early as Fall 2020.
During the redistricting process, my push to consider alternative solutions to add elementary school capacity in the Dunwoody and Chamblee clusters, including finding a new, suitable location for the high-achievers magnet, was met with resistance from the former Superintendent and his staff. Interim Superintendent Tyson started in November and has taken a different approach.
Superintendent Tyson is taking a second look at moving Kittredge back to its original home at the old John Lewis ES site and opening Nancy Creek back up in Fall 2020. Nancy Creek could be used to provide relief to the Dunwoody/Chamblee Clusters until a new school can be built with a target opening date in 2023. I’m looking forward to hearing more from Superintendent Tyson soon on the potential for this plan to be deployed in the Fall.
