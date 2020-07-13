DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Dekalb Pastor's Alliance will host a unity prayer with local police Tuesday afternoon.
At least 50 Dekalb County pastors and dozens of Dekalb County Police Officers will come together to pray for unity and continue discussions to foster improvements to community policing.
The event will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Wesley Chapel Crossing Shopping Center (2400 Wesley Chapel Rd).
Dekalb County's Police Chief Mirtha Ramos will be in attendance.
