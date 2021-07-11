DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Dekalb County Police need your help locating two children, Deshawn Housch, 3, and Zaire Housch, 10 months, who were in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services when they were allegedly taken by their mother, Shirlicia Housch.
They were last seen on Saturday around 11:00 a.m. at 3912 N. Druid Hills during a supervised visit.
If you see Shirlicia or either of the children, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.
