DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Children who live in DeKalb County have an exciting summer ahead. DeKalb County police has opened registration for its Police Athletic League (PAL) Plus Unit Virtual Summer Academy. Registration deadline is June 4th.
This year’s camp will offer a number of virtual experiences including PAL fitness, cheerleading, virtual gaming with a cop, a talent show and so much more. First day of camp is June 7. Virtual campers will have fun Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The camp’s last day is July 30.
The free program was created for children ages 5 to 14, and it is hosted by the DeKalb County PAL Plus Unit.
Register to now at www.dekalbcountypalplus.org or call 770-724-7724 for more information.
