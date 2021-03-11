DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – Back in December DeKalb Police Chief Ramos and the Community Policing Unit identified a direct need in the community.
After several encounters with youth, adults, children, and families a need for decent footwear was obvious.
The department decided to act quickly and organized an internal Shoe Drive. It began with drop-off boxes distributed at all precincts and headquarters.
DeKalb Police spokesperson tells CBS46 that “By January 31, 2020, more than 300 pairs of new or barely worn shoes were collected from members of DKPD! Of the 300 shoes collected, so far at least 250 of those have been given to those in need - free of charge.”
The Community Policing Unit is deployed throughout DeKalb County within various communities and neighborhoods to build a positive relationship between the community and police.
“Our first DKPD Shoe Drive was such a huge success that it will continue.”
