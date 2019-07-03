DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb Police are investigating an overnight accident that involved one of their own cruisers.
The accident happened just after midnight Wednesday, near Hairston Road and Covington Highway in unincorporated DeKalb County.
The police cruiser appeared to have damage to the right side and a PT Cruiser at the scene appeared to have minor damage.
CBS46 is working to get details on the cause of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.