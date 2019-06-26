DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police officers fired up the grill to give back to the community they serve.
Officers hosted a bar-b-que at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road Wednesday afternoon. They grilled burgers and hot dogs and handed out books to children.
“Fellowship always brings about partnership,” said South Precinct Commander Major D.L. Jordan, who came up with the idea as part of the department’s commitment to community policing. He wants the children to get to know the officers and to see them in a positive light.
It’s been a violent 2019 with 66 homicides in the county so far. Major Jordan said all of the commanders are thinking of ways to get involved in their communities. It’s especially personal for him because he grew up in DeKalb County.
“I’m hoping that I get can more kids to understand that there are a lot of good police out here, there are police that come out here that care about them every day, that come right from this community, and some day I’d like for one of them to maybe think about taking my job when I hang up the badge,” he said.
He hopes to host another bar-b-que before the end of the summer.
