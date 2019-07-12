DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain. The shooting happened early Friday morning.
DeKalb dispatcher officials say they received a report of a person shot at The Park at Hairston Apartments on Lake Point Drive.
Detectives roped off the apartment with crime scene tape while they investigated the shooting.
Offices have not released the victim's condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
