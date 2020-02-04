DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb police are working to track down a shooter after two men were shot Sunday night.
The shooting happened at the Austin Oaks Apartments on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County.
Police said they responded to a shooting call just before midnight and located a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to an area hospital and he was listed in critical, but stable condition. Police said the man was involved in a verbal dispute just prior to the shooting.
A second victim in his late 20s arrived at another hospital and told police he was also shot at the same location. He was shot in his leg.
Police said they do not have a suspect and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
