SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police K-9, D'Jango, was released and sent home on Saturday at the Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs.
He did suffer from injuries near his pelvic and lower abdomen area with significant damage to his right rear femur, authorities say.
DeKalb County Officials told CBS46, “his condition is still very serious, but with each hour that passes, we’re more optimistic about his recovery!”
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 news for updates.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A second surgery will determine whether a Dekalb County canine…
