STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb Police said they are trying to crack down on a surge of homicides. They held roll call at a shopping center on North Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.
"What we're doing now is we're bringing them from all precincts, all four precincts,” said Tucker precinct Major Craig Medlin with the DeKalb County Police Department. “So, today, we had 50 officers where usually we have eight to 12 officers working a shift. Now, we have 50 that's able to go into these areas and target this activity,” Medlin said.
The initiative is called H.A.L.T. and stands for Homicide and Aggravated Assault Location Targeting. They identify hot spots each week and add man power.
“It makes me feel better to know that they're out there and actually trying to do something, and trying to make an effort to bring down the crime rate,” said Chavonne Henderson who works in the area.
“Stone Mountain used to be real nice,” said business owner Jay Jung. “It used to be really laid back and no crimes you know. It really was. Things have changed,” he added, saying he hopes police can get a handle on the crimes.
Medlin said the police presence alone is helping.
“Just seeing us out here, seeing the patrol cars, making the stops on the street, doing our enforcement actions, we've seen it drop off,” he said about some of the crime in recent weeks. “We are making arrests too. Some of these arrests are for people that have outstanding warrants. So, that's taking these people that are committing these crimes off the streets.”
This year, there have been 65 homicides investigated in DeKalb County, that number is higher than any other metro county. The number is nearly double the number of homicides DeKalb County Police investigated this time last year.
Medlin said they are starting to see a decrease from the initial spike in February and March.
“We are seeing it level off a little bit,” Medlin said. “We were seeing a spike in homicides and aggravated assaults. It's starting to come down slowly but surely. So, we think the H.A.L.T. program is working slowly but surely.”
