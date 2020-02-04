ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals arrested the second suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a DeKalb County gas station last October.
Twenty-three year old Charlie Geddis, from Decatur, was arrested this morning in southwest Atlanta on Empire Boulevard.
Police said the victim, 68-year-old Jesse Turner III, got into an argument with Geddis and two other individuals at the BP Gas Station in the 3700 block of Panthersville Road. One of the men pulled a gun and fatally shot Turner.
The three men fled the scene in a stolen Nissan Altima which was later found on fire near the shooting location. DeKalb police identified Tyler Anderson, 23, Antonio Crowley, 21, and Geddis as suspects.
Crowley was arrested a few days later for murder and criminal trespass. He was released on bond. Tyler Anderson is still being sought by authorities.
