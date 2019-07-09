ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A motorist who stopped to help another motorist was struck and killed early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened in DeKalb County on I-285 West near the I-85 South exit.
The man killed was struck by several vehicles, and police say the vehicles involved in the accident remained at the scene.
According to DeKalb Police, the fatal accident remains under investigation.
