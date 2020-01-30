DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Two DeKalb County Police officers have been arrested and charged with computer theft and violation of oath of office. Additionally, one officer was charged with bribery.
Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, both nine-year veterans of the DeKalb County Police Department, are accused of accessing and selling thousands of motor vehicle accident reports. Investigators said the officers sold the reports to “illegal runners,” individuals who solicit clients who could profit from injury or property damage caused by an automobile accident.
The criminal investigation was launched after a DeKalb County Police officer told the department’s Criminal Investigation Division about the alleged criminal conduct.
“The DeKalb County Police Department will not tolerate officer misconduct and will take proper action to safeguard the privacy of our citizens and enforce the law,” DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in a press release.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending appropriate disciplinary action.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Fielder at 770-724-7837.
