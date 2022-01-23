DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)—DeKalb County Police Department responded to a 22-car crash caused by a water line burst where water froze on the highway.
Police say there were no injuries.
The incident happened on I-85 southbound past I-285 near Spaghetti Junction around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
All lanes were blocked for a couple of hours, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation website.
Stick with CSB46 News, as this story will be updated when new details are released.
