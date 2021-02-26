“I heard a vehicle speeding, and it sounded like it wasn’t going to stop and then I heard the tire skating and then I just heard boom,” a Dekalb mother told CBS46 NEWS.
That’s exactly what a Dekalb mother found outside her home Sunday night just after 8, as a truck crashed into a tree and several cars in her driveway. The entire crash was caught on camera.
“ yeah he kept going it was kind of scary… but when I saw the truck backing up he kept hitting my truck as he was backing up,” The mother said.
That’s right, the mother told CBS46 NEWS the want to be stunt driver caused over $1k worth of damage to multiple cars then disappeared into the night.
“The door handle is gone. The side on the passenger side is dented in on the driver and the back,” The mother explained.
The mother’s now asking for the public’s help tracking him down.
“I just want them to like turn him in so he could be able to pay for the damages that he did,”
If you know the driver, you’re asked to call the Dekalb county police department and report what you know immediately.
