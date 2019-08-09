DEKALB Co, Ga. (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are searching for the driver who police say left the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian.
The hit-and-run happened on Candler Road near I-20, just before 2 a.m on Friday.
Police are working to identify the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.