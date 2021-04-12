DeKalb County police are still searching for the person responsible in a fatal hit-and-run on I-285 that killed four people in February.
According to police, a Honda Pilot crashed into multiple cars on the shoulder of I-285, near the Moreland Avenue exit.
Investigators reported that the occupant of that car left the scene.
The four victims were identified as Roberto Johns, Robert Dupree , 7-year-old Damaje' Favre' and 19-year-old Deljuan Mitchell, III.
Favre' and Mitchell were cousins, according to family.
"They were brothers, they went everywhere, they did everything together," Mitchell's mother, Lottie Sparks Mitchell, said.
Mitchell told CBS46 her son went to help his cousin after car trouble, when he had an accident on I-285.
The two teens, along with others who were either involved or helping, were on the shoulder when the Honda Pilot hit them.
"I truly believe that God knew that I better take both because one could not live without the other," Mitchell said.
While the family continues to mourn their loss, they are also desperate to find the driver responsible.
DeKalb County police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.