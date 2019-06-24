DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police released several pictures of three people they believe know something about the murder of a Decatur man.
Ronald Peters was walking near his home on Orchard Circle when he was shot to death earlier this month. Police said the shooting may have been hate-motivated.
“Right there where the gold balloon is, is where it happened.”
Kevin Pickering told reporter Ashley Thompson that he's had anxiety since witnessing the murder of 28-year-old Ronald Trey Peters.
“The simple fact that stuff doesn't ever really happen,” he explained. “You may have a robbery or a home invasion but nobody's ever hurt in this area.”
Peters was shot to death on June 4th while walking on Orchard Circle in Decatur. Police said masked attackers yelled homophobic slurs and demanded Peter’s backpack before taking his life.
Dekalb County police are now asking the public to help them identify three persons of interest.
Pickering claims he saw them hours after the shooting on Orchard Circle, not far from the crime scene.
“The female had her hair back,” he said. “The male in the red with the stonewashed or whatever kind of jeans they are, looked like the passenger because I seen him better than I seen the driver.”
Reporter Ashley Thompson spoke with Peters’ aunt, who is making a plea to the public to help identify the persons of interest. She said Peters was a genuine person who loved to help people.
If you can help identify the people in these pictures, call DeKalb County police.
