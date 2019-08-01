DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—DeKalb Police are working an “officer down” call in Lithonia near Hodgdon Corners Drive and Vine Gate Drive. The call came in just after 1 a.m., Thursday.
DeKalb Police have several streets in the area closed off and they are receiving assistance from both Lithonia and Stone Mountain Police Departments.
There is no word on the officer’s condition.
CBS46 is working to get details on this developing story.
