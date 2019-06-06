ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will give $1.5 million to DeKalb County to help reduce HIV transmission, illness, and death in the county.
The funds will come from President Trump’s “Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative” that is seeking to reduce HIV infections by 75 percent in the next five years and 90 percent in the next ten years. DeKalb County is one of three pilot sites in the country that are being used to test out four new strategies in the fight against HIV.
The strategies include:
- Diagnose people with HIV as early as possible after infection
- Treat people with HIV with medication to keep them healthy and prevent transmission
- Protect at-risk populations from HIV infection
- Respond rapidly and effectively to outbreaks of new HIV infections
"This new funding for DeKalb County allows state and local leaders to pilot new technology and strategies in our nation's fight against HIV," Governor Kemp said in a statement.
In 2017, Georgia had the second highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, and more than 58,700 people are currently living with HIV in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.