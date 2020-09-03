DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus pandemic is far from over as Georgians gear up for Labor Day traveling and festivities. Although the state has seen some progress in various areas across the state, one metro county wants its citizens to remain vigilant.
During the holiday weekend DeKalb County will activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency's warning system. The purpose for doing so is clear: the fight is not over.
“Do not allow our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 be undermined during the Labor Day weekend,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We must remain vigilant because the fight against the deadly pandemic is not over.”
DeKalb is among the top five counties to be hit hardest by coronavirus with 16,837 confirmed cases and 311 deaths. To help mitigated spreading of the virus the county officials encourage businesses to implement "no mask, no service" policies, distribute masks and sanitizer.
Despite efforts to keep citizens safe, and an executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp limiting the size of gatherings, Memorial Day proved to be a catalyst for more positive cases.
The text anyone visiting the county, or those subscribed to CodRED alerts, receive will urge them to:
- Stay home when possible
- Wear a mask
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people
- Wash or sanitizing their hands often
Residents are urged to get tested if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, or believe they may have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
For testing locations and other COVID-19-related information, go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.
To sign up for CodeRED, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dema/codered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.