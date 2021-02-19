The DeKalb County Board of Health said due to the delays caused by this week's massive winter storm, they will be delaying some vaccine appointments on Monday.
The Board of Health said second dose Moderna vaccinations scheduled for Monday at the Doraville and Stonecrest sites will need to be rescheduled. The county said it was contacting impacted individuals by email and phone and those people will be given new appointments as soon as the supply allows.
State officials said more shipments of the vaccines are expected by the end of this week or at the beginning of next week which will help alleviate some of the vaccination appointment issues patients have dealt with over the last several days.
