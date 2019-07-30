DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is nothing that bothers Nancy Wells more than the rough roadway in her DeKalb County community.
She has been complaining about the poor road conditions on South Indian Creek Drive for years.
“It has been very frustrating that’s why I’m reaching out to you now,” Wells said.
The worst stretch is between Redan and Rockbridge Roads. The same spot where Wells said she damaged her car.
“Okay this car I had to have front end work done. Bushings, struts, alignment, replacement of tires and whatnot for the wear and tear,” Wells said.
She said she spent about $1,000 to make repairs to her PT Cruiser after hitting one to many holes.
“There have been some near misses with myself and I’m concerned with it,” Wells said.
Wells isn’t the only one complaining. Her neighbor Jimmy Johnson had a few words to say about it.
“People want to be able to drive on a safe road. Not something that looks like it came from out in the country somewhere,” Johnson said.
So, CBS46 contacted DeKalb County officials. They told us they made repairs to the road in January, March and April. And that South Indian Creek Drive is on the list to be repaved.
“People are playing dodge ball on the roadway to keep from having accidents; so, something needs to be done and stop making excuses,” Wells said.
In response to concerns, a DeKalb County spokesperson sent the following statement.
“South Indian Creek Drive is on the SPLOST list of more than 300 miles to be repaired and resurfaced. To date, more than 58 miles have been repaired and resurfaced. DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Division made repairs on the road in January, March and April of this year, and continues to maintain it until final repair work can be completed.”
CBS46 pressed county officials to find out when the repaving will begin on the roadway and a spokesperson sent this response:
Not yet scheduled because the roads are graded based on seriousness of degradation. We started with roads with a rating more than 30. South Indian Creek is currently rated 28. We continue to make repairs on South Indian Creek Drive until the entire road can be repaired and resurfaced.
