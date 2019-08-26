DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – According to some DeKalb County residents, it’s taking them close to an hour to pick up their mail thanks to their local post office ‘temporarily’ closing its doors.
Hundreds of people who live in Decatur and are box-holders at the North DeKalb Branch post office said it’s been weeks since they’ve been able to get their mail in a reasonable amount of time.
Resident Susan Lindsley told CBS46 she must go to the main downtown Decatur post office to get her mail. “It’s difficult for me to stand in line, I have a bad back, both legs are bad,” she said.
Residents said post office employees told them they had to close due to mold issues.
“Why did they do that? They did it for the convenience of themselves, so they don’t have to deliver our mail to Scottdale or Avondale, for their convenience, not ours,” Joe Gargiulo said.
Since then, a sign has been up on the door saying the branch is temporarily suspended with an apology for the inconvenience.
The sign also says it was supposed to reopen Monday, August 26th.
“People were coming with big boxes and mail and not getting in, because the door is still locked,” said Helene Mewborn, another frustrated resident.
Box-holders here are left wondering what is taking so long to fix the problem.
“Why should it take a month to do all this?” Gargiulo said.
A USPS spokesperson issued the following statement:
The Postal Service closed the North Decatur Post Office for repairs. We are working with the building’s owner on this matter. The facility’s scheduled reopening date for late August has been postponed while repairs continue. We apologize for any inconvenience. In the interim, North Decatur Post Office Box customers can retrieve their mail at the Decatur Main Post Office at 520 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030. Full retail services are also available at that location.
According to residents, their mail is delayed both coming and going.
“I haven’t received a paper in more than ten days. And I don’t know what other mail is missing,” Lindsley added.
Before, those coming to get their mail could come at any time.
Now, they must visit the downtown Decatur post office during business hours.
Once there, they must ring the doorbell, wait for someone to come to the door, then wait in line.
They said it’s a whole process just to get their mail.
“Who wants to spend 30 minutes a day waiting to get your mail? It should be very efficient,” Lindsley said.
“I’m taking 40 minutes a day to pick up my mail, when literally, before I’d walk in, put the key in the box, take the mail out, in and out in 60 seconds,” added Gargiulo.
