DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results after a community came to us with concerns about a rough road.
People living in an unincorporated Decatur neighborhood say some of the streets are paved – but DeKalb County left out their crumbling cul-de-sac on Ashbury Court.
“You got this nice paved street up here and you come in here, and it’s like, if I put my house up for sale what would I say?” said one neighbor, Tom Deems.
Tom Deems has lived on the Ashbury Court cul-de-sac since 2011.
He says the road has been like this since he moved in, but says the county came in and only paved the main road a few years ago.
“It’s just eating away…it’s not a high-volume area according to DeKalb County, so that’s why they didn’t do it when they did the street,” Deems added.
Neighbors say they can’t believe the lack of response from the county.
“The citizens here pay great big taxes and they deserve to have roads that are able to be walked on, rode on, bicycles, vehicles,” said Dee LaMore, another neighbor.
“With the trash trucks and the recycling trucks and everything else that comes in, it’s still gets the wear and tear,” added Deems, “You see the response Avondale gets, or anything that’s incorporated in Decatur, and we feel like we’re left out over here, like we don’t count.”
So, they called CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
She reached out to DeKalb County and a spokesman sent this statement:
Ashbury Court (0.05 miles) is on the list for SPLOST Phase 2 paving. It’s anticipated that Phase 2 paving will start around Summer 2020. To date, DeKalb has paved more than 92 miles of the worst roads in the county through the SPLOST program. In the meantime, the county will repair some of the most serious potholes on Ashbury Court over the next two weeks, weather permitting.
“That’s fantastic, you guys have really stepped up and helped us out,” Deems said.
We’ll be following up to ensure DeKalb County holds its promise and fixes this road.
