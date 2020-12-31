Over a half million DeKalb County residents will receive notifications from the county's FEMA warning system to encourage safety this News Year's Eve.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, DeKalb County currently has the fourth highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia at roughly 35,000, including 491 confirmed deaths.
The county’s 566,000 CodeRED emergency notification system subscribers will receive both email and voice messages urging them to be safe and avoid gatherings during the holiday to mitigate further spread.
“We must not allow our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 be undermined during the New Year’s celebration,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said, continuing, “I am encouraging everyone to remain vigilant because the fight against the deadly pandemic is not over.”
DeKalb County worked with their public and private partners to curtail coronavirus spread since the pandemic began through the distribution of masks and sanitizer, while also encouraging businesses to implement “no mask, no service” policies.
