Despite suggestions from federal health officials, Governor Brian Kemp says he is not issuing any new mandates, but in effort to combat COVID-19 local governments are creating new initiatives.
DeKalb County resident Jim Kimmey says he is getting tested for the virus because he would rather be safe than sorry.
“The increases of the cases are up, the numbers are up, and I do have my daughter in town and she’s getting tested. The whole family is getting tested before we get together,” Kimmey explains.
According to DeKalb county CEO Michael Thurmond the top counties with new Covid-19 cases includes Fulton, Gwinnett, and DeKalb counties.
“The state is on the precipice of a huge increase in the number of infections and hospitalizations and unfortunately deaths,” says Thurmond.
The three counties make up 26.2% of new cases in Georgia and counting. As a result of the increased positivity rate, the county is activating the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) warning system to fight against Covid-19 during Thanksgiving weekend.
"You can’t wait to respond, you have to move in a preemptive matter to help citizens to mitigate the spread, by wearing masks, socially distancing and of course washing your hands as much as possible,” Thurmond explains.
DeKalb County police and fire rescue are also passing out 10,000 Covid-19 care kits containing two masks and hand sanitizer to reduce the spread. Thurmond urges the community not to sacrifice health and your life for one day of celebration.
“It’s better to be safe in 2020 so that you can fully celebrate in 2021,” Thurmond said.
DeKalb County Board of Health officials say they are switching to self-swab COVID test in hopes that individuals will become more comfortable with getting tested.
The self-swab testing will be made available Saturday, Nov. 28, on-site at the former Sam’s Club store at 2994 Turner Hill Rd in Stonecrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.