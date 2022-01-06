DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Due to significant COVID-19-related staffing challenges within its residential collection team, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division is currently experiencing service delays for recycling and yard trimmings.
Sanitation crews will work through the weekend to ensure all recycling and yard trimmings are collected, according to a press release.
Residents are encouraged to keep their recycling and yard trimmings at the curb until servicing occurs.
The Sanitation Division is experiencing staffing issues due to COVID-19. Because sanitation crews must work in cold and inclement weather, they are more susceptible to respiratory illnesses due to decreased resistance.
The Sanitation Division apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates residents’ patience as collection teams work toward completing scheduled service while ensuring the safety of all employees.
For more information on services offered by the Sanitation Division, contact the Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.
