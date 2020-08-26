STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County School District issued an apology to students and families Wednesday after complaints of expired and moldy meals being served to its virtual learners.
Like many school districts across the metro, DeKalb is providing meals to students as they educate from a distance due to the ongoing rise in COVID cases.
However, many parents reached out to CBS46 a week ago, sharing that molded fruit and soured milk had been provided by the district.
“Now I don’t trust the food at all," said one parent.
After hearing those complaints, the district issued the following apology:
“We would like to thank the parent that reached out to express concerns regarding our meals. Please accept our sincerest apology. Your feedback is highly appreciated and contributes to the success of our program,” said Dr. Connie R. Walker, Executive Director, School Nutrition Services.
Further correcting the oversight, the district shared students received turkey croissant sandwiches, cream cheese cubes, Wowbutter Jammers, assorted fruit, veggies and beverages.
The district also says an investigation to strengthen key areas has been conduct. Those areas include:
- Schools will inspect all deliveries to ensure that the food item is delivered with the DCSD receiving standards e.g. quality and temperature control.
- Food items that are stored prior to being assembled in the delivery bags will be re-inspected to ensure quality.
- Retraining will be provided to School Nutrition Services employees on product receipt, storage, and service.
- Perishable items will be bagged on the day of meal distribution.
