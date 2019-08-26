STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County School District said Monday it was made aware of a threat made via social media against Redan High School over the weekend.
The district said it was conducting a threat assessment with the juvenile who allegedly made the threat along with that juvenile's guardian.
In addition, the district said out of an abundance of caution, extra DCSD Public Safety Officers would be assigned to Redan High School for the remainder of Monday. The district also said a communication will be sent to parents are more details are known.
