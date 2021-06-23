DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Less than 24-hours after police arrived at Kittredge Magnet School regarding complaints about a homeless encampment, the problem has been solved.
“It just means I won’t utilize this area so much. I’ll just keep my kids closer to home,” Resident Chashy Alterman said.
The school district took action after CBS46 informed them of parents concerns and showed them this photograph provided by a school staff member of homeless people stealing power by hooking an extension cord up to a modular classroom.
“I don’t want to vilify anybody because I don’t know anybody’s life circumstances and I don’t know anybody’s values or anything, but stealing is stealing is stealing,” Alterman said.
The DeKalb County School District issued this statement saying, "DCSD Public Safety contacted DeKalb Community Outreach and have located a place for the homeless men to stay and they are moving from the location behind the school... The district will construct a fence behind the school."
Officials also installed security boxes over the power outlets, and they are relocating the homeless who set up tents on the site of the old Briarcliff High School adjacent Adams Stadium next door.
Former school board member Paul Womack lives in the neighborhood and said DeKalb County did the right thing.
“I think that they should police the property more and cleaning it up as quickly as they have, I’m very pleased and I’ve heard from neighbors that they are very pleased,” Womack said.
